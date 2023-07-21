Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Plan For Daughter Raha’s Future And It Doesn't Include Acting

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is releasing on July 28. The duo recently attended an event held in a Mumbai school. A video of the actress talking about her daughter, during the same, is doing the rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh headline Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The duo were seen previously in the movie Gully Boy.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first baby in November 2022.

Alia Bhatt decides Raha’s career

At a promotional event, Alia Bhatt spoke about her academic journey and recalled the time she was in school. The actress admitted that she was not the brightest bulb in the basket. She, however, added that she feels this won't be the case with Raha.. Talking about her nine-month-old daughter, the Raazi star said that the little one will become a scientist.

“But then I look at my daughter and think tu toh scientist banegi (you will become a scientist)”.

Not just Alia, Ranveer also took a walk down memory lane and recalled his school days. Addressing students in the audience, he asked if anyone of them had ever secured 0/100 in Mathematics. He then went on to reveal that he not only secured a zero, but he also had ten marks deducted for talking, making his total score -10/100. This revelation was met with laughs and applause from the audience.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on a promotional tour

The lead pair of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been on a promotional tour for the film. The stars were in Varodra and Delhi before Mumbai. The actors Va Kamleya in New Delhi on July 19. At the event, the duo even channelled their inner rappers and broke into a rap. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.