Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Parenting Raha With Ranbir Kapoor, Says They Call Her 'Cheetah'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying the parenthood phase. In a new interview, the actress recently opened up about being parents to their daughter Raha. She also revealed what nickname Ranbir and she gave to their little munchkin.

Alia shared that she and Ranbir call Raha a 'cheetah' as she makes tiny sounds while communicating. "Raha is such a happy baby. You just need to give her a little smile and she will return it tenfold. She is just starting to find her voice," she added. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said that she knows her daughter will grow up soon and not want to sit in her lap or hang out with her anymore.

'Ranbir has become even more sensitive after Raha's birth'

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor has always been very "sensitive, loyal and supportive", but he became even more sensitive after Raha's birth. She shared that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor had to bulk up his body for his role in Animal. She further mentioned that when Ranbir carrier Raha, it looks like a "giant picking up a little puppy." Moreover, Alia also spoke about how the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor is constantly nervous that she'll forget him as he is travelling a lot. Speaking about how Ranbir spends time with their daughter, the actress said that he prefers sitting with Raha in the front of the window to make sure that she watches a "big green plant there."

'I am not putting pressure on Raha to spend time with Ranbir'

Alia Bhatt also mentioned that she neither puts too much pressure on Raha nor herself "to be together as a family unit" with Ranbir Kapoor every time. The actress further stated that Raha is just five months old and is very well-behaved and peaceful.