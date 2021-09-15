Alia Bhatt Pens Special B'day Wish For 'beautiful Girl' Riddhima Kapoor; Shares Pic

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has turned a year older on Wednesday, September 15. The fashion designer received numerous wishes from celebs, friends, and fans, however, one wish really stood out on the occasion. Alia Bhatt, who has become an inseparable part of the Kapoor family wished the birthday girl with a sweet message.

Marking the special day, Alia took to her Instagram to share a story wishing Ranbir’s sister a happy birthday. Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia shared a lovely picture from a get-together. In the picture, Alia could be seen clicking a selfie with Riddhima and her mother Soni Razdan in it.

Alia Bhatt's special wish for Riddhima Kapoor on her birthday

Sharing a sweet picture with Riddhima on the latter's birthday, Alia penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to our beautiful girl! Love you Rids! May all your dreams and wishes come true!”. The Shaandar girl completed her wishful note by saying that she misses Riddhima. Take a look at the post below.

Seems like it was not just Alia Bhatt's Instagram that was buzzing with the fashion designer's birthday wish. Actor and cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of them both. Sharing an old picture with Riddhima, she wrote, “Happy birthday gorgeous Ridz”. Kareena completed her wish by promising to celebrate the day soon.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting of her maiden production Darlings. The actor also stars in the film alongside Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew. While sharing how she celebrated the film's wrap, the actor posted a video compilation on Instagram.

The actor also began shooting for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on August 20. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film. It also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. To announce the commencement of the film's first schedule, Alia Bhatt shared a video from the sets. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also waiting for the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Brahmāstra lined up. The actor will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in this Ayan Mukherji directorial.

Image: Instagram/ Alia Bhatt Riddhima Kapoor Sahani