Alia Bhatt Plans On Spreading Her Wings Internationally As She Signs With WME Agency

Alia Bhatt signs with WME talent agency

Alia Bhatt, who has won several accolades for her acting, is planning to make her career overseas. According to Deadline, the Highway actor has signed with William Morris Agency in all areas. William Morris Agency is one of the leading talent management agencies. It also manages sports, media, fashion, and events. Earlier, the Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto signed with the WME talent agency and bagged roles in several Hollywood films, including Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Immortals.

Alia Bhatt's accolades

Alia Bhatt has won several awards in her acting career. She took home her fourth Filmfare Award in 2020, as she won under the category Best Actress for her role in Gully Boy. Earlier, Alia has won two Filmfare Awards in the same category for Raazi and Udta Punjab. She also has three IIFA Awards in her name.

Details about Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Khatiawadi

Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a brothel owner Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film cast Alia Bhatt in the lead role and Parth Samthaan, Ajay Devgan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles.

Alia Bhatt has wrapped up the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi. On June 27, the Student Of The Year actor took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note for the film. She wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later!. This film and set have been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience!". Alia is also ready to produce an upcoming film named Darlings!. She will also be seen in the upcoming SS Rajamouli's film RRR.

