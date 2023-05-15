Alia Bhatt Poses With Thai Star Davika Hoorne At Gucci Cruise 2024 Welcome Bash In Seoul

Alia Bhatt is currently in Seoul for the Gucci Cruise 2024 show. Ahead of it, the stars got together for a welcome party hosted by the brand. In a post shared by Thai star Davika Hoorne, she posed with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress. Davika took to her Instagram and posted a couple of snaps with Alia, in which they struck an adorable pose. She captioned it, "Love," followed by a heart-shaped emoji.

Alia wore a black faux leather dress with frills at the hem and completed her look with a brown trench coat. She wore a sling bag over her shoulders. Her brown, waist-length coat provided a good contrast to her LBD and the actress exuded chic vibes in her evening look. On the other hand, Davika wore a blue shirt with an cream coloured jacket and matching skirt. The Thai star and Alia seemed excited on meeting each other.

Davika rose to fame with Heart Attack aka Freelance opposite Sunny Suwanmethanon. Her other notable works are Suddenly Twenty, My Ambulance and Pee Mak alongside Mario Maurer and Astrophile alongside Vachirawit Chivaaree. At the Gucci welcome party, Davika also met Daiyan Trisha, Elizabeth Olsen and other brand ambassadors. Check out photos here.

Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci's global brand ambassador

Earlier, Italian high-end luxury fashion house Gucci appointed Alia Bhatt as their first Indian global ambassador. She will attend the fashion house Cruise 2024 show on May 16, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea after being named the brand's worldwide ambassador. The event will commemorate Gucci's 25 years in South Korea and will be held in the city's Gyeongbokgung Palace.