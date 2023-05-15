Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse Of Invite For Gucci's Cruise Show 2024

Alia Bhatt, who is in Seoul to attend Gucci's Cruise Show 2024, has shared a glimpse of the invitation card. In the image, clicked by the actress herself, we can see an envelope resting on a big black box with "Alia Bhatt" written on it. The actress tagged Gucci in her Instagram post. For the unversed, the actress is attending the gala event as the first Indian Global Ambassador of the luxury fashion brand.

Last night, on Sunday, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to Seoul. The actress looked pretty in a denim-on-denim ensemble. Here's what Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram Stories:

How Alia Bhatt jetted off to Seoul?

The actress opted for a blue T-shirt, and flared pants paired with a denim overcoat. She let her hair loose and sported a no-makeup look. Check out the video below:

Alia Bhatt on her association with Gucci

Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures donning ensembles from the shelves of Gucci. In one of the images, shared by the actress, she is wearing a pink top paired with a black skirt. In the caption, she wrote, "I’m honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me, and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made headlines when she made her debut at Met Gala this year and walked the red carpet in a pearl-encrusted white ball gown by Prabal Gurung. Her gown was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. An excerpt from her note read, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. The actress will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. She will also make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot.