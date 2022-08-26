Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Jee Le Zaraa' To Get Delayed: Report

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra left fans excited after they announced their collaboration for a road trip film Jee Le Zaraa last year. However, ever since the announcement, the makers of the movie have not given any update. During the promotions of her dark comedy Darlings, Alia Bhatt ensured fans that the movie will go on floors next year. Now, a report suggests that the film is being further delayed as two of the leading ladies - Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt- are embracing motherhood.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the makers of Jee Le Zaraa are willing to give Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt some personal space and begin the film's shoot only when they are comfortable. The source of the leading daily said, "Right now due to the personal developments in Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt's life, the makers want to give the actresses their much-needed space and start shooting only when they are comfortable to begin the shooting."

The source further added as Alia Bhatt is expecting her first baby with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor, one cannot expect her to shoot this road trip film. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed her baby girl Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year with her husband Nick Jonas. The Quantico star is currently spending her time with her daughter.

Alia Bhatt gives an update on Jee Le Zaraa

During the promotions of Darlings, Alia Bhatt interacted with the media and answered their questions. When she was asked about Jee Le Zaraa, Alia Bhatt assured her fans and gave an update. She said, "IT’S HAPPENING!!… We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating her pregnancy). We ain’t letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It’s going to be quite massive and we can’t wait."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported that the makers of Jee Le Zaraa have expanded the film's cast and have made an addition to it. As per the report, Ishaan Khatter has joined the film for a pivotal role.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif