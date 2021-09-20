Alia Bhatt Questions 'kanyadaan' In Latest Advertisement; Netizens Have Mixed Reviews

Actor Alia Bhatt’s latest endorsement for bridal wear has garnered mixed reactions from viewers all across the country. In the advertisement by a famous bridal wear company, the 2 States actor is seen questioning the archaic tradition of kanyadaan (where a father gives his daughter away at the wedding). While sitting at the mandap with her husband-to-be, Alia explains each member of her family — grandmother, father, and mother — and how much they love her.

However, things take a turn when she starts explaining how each relationship had always taught her how girls have been regarded as the ones who need to leave their house and start a family of her own. In the ad, she objects to the practice of kanyadaan at weddings. She asks why she was always treated as the ‘other’ and a temporary part of their family, despite loving her so much. “Am I a thing to be donated? Why only kanyadaan”, she asks in her internal monologue. Towards the end of the video, the actor was surprised to see how her mother-in-law and father-in-law give their son away as well. Everyone smiles, and the couple gets married.

Fans react to Alia Bhatt's latest ad

Many fans took the perspective in the correct direction calling it a ‘modern concept’. One of the users who backed the theme, wrote, “Let's bring it down.” Another user wrote, “A very strong social statement”. A third follower who hailed the concept, wrote, “Soo soo love the concept yaar @moheyfashion The lines are actually really touching and the lehenga is soo gorgeous Alia is looking so gorgeous in it”.

There were others who were not in support of the entire concept and took umbrage. One of the users wrote, “Have you ever know about the concept of kanyadaan, for your sales perspective always pointing the cultural values, without knowing nothing about it, that's not fair” while another wrote, “Have you ever know about the concept of kanyadaan, for your sales prospective always pointing the cultural values, without knowing nothing about it, that's not fair”.

Alia Bhatt has been part of the same brand for a while now. She had acted in another bridal ad, prior to this. Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Brahmastra, Darlings and is busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Alia has also signed a project alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, titled Jee Le Zaraa.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Aliabhatt/MoheyFashion