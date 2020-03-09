Alia Bhatt's 'Raazi' To Sonam's 'Neerja': Here Are Highest-grossing Female-centric Films

Throughout the years, Bollywood has been slowly stepping out of its typical films and exploring other genres with strong female leads, tabooed issues, and more. The female-oriented films of the industry have been heavily appreciated by the fans. From Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika, take a look at some of the highest-grossing female-centric films of Bollywood.

Bollywood's highest-grossing female-centric films

Raazi

Alia Bhatt delivered one of her most acclaimed performances in Raazi. Revolving around the character of an Indian spy, the film narrates the story of a young girl who gets married into a Pakistani household to spy for India. Also starring Vicky Kaushal, the film was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film made about Rs 122 crores in total.

Piku

Deepika Padukone's character of a simple girl named Piku was widely admired by the fans. Released in 2015, Piku was directed by Soojit Sircar. The film narrated the story of a father who suffers from constipation and depicts his relationship with his short-tempered daughter. The film made about Rs 78 crores at the Box Office.

Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut is known to portray strong female leads in her films. Playing a powerful female warrior in Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut played the character of Jhansi Ki Rani in the film. Directed by Kangana and Krish, the film made Rs 90 crores at the Box Office.

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor got a special nod at the National Film Awards for her role as Neerja. Based on the real-life story of Neerja Bhanot, Neerja narrated the story of a flight attendant who lost her life while she bravely fought to save 359 lives on a hijacked airplane. The film made about Rs 71 crores at the Box Office.

Mission Mangal

Based on an incredible true story, Mission Mangal is based on India's space mission to Mars. The film showcases how a women-dominated team led India to its first successful mission to Mars. The film stars Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar, Tapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and Kriti Kulhari. The film raked in a whopping collection of Rs 192 crores.

