Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, And Hrithik Roshan's Home Decor Ideas To Be Inspired By

Whenever you buy a new house or want to renovate it, you need to think about the right home decor that will suit your residence. This can be a rather taxing and stressful process, as keeping every little detail in mind can be a real chore. However, one easy way to lessen the burden upon yourself is to be inspired by someone else's home decor. Here are a few celebrities from whom you can take inspiration from to decorate your own home.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt opens up about Ranveer Singh's performance in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

Alia Bhatt

Alia has a rather comfy and quaint apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Alia Bhatt's house is on the first floor of a posh residential complex and is nearly 23,000 square feet wide. The house originally had four bedrooms, but Alia Bhatt reconfigured it to have just three by merging two of the smaller rooms.

Her living room has a cosy feel and is styled with a mixture of both New York loft and Swiss chalet. The house has pristine white walls and concrete-tiled floors, with several expansive windows that give a beautiful view of the outside world. Alia Bhatt purposely gave the house a modest look, as she wanted it to be a getaway from the glamour of Bollywood. Alia Bhatt's apartment also has an interesting 'Tea Bar', which has all the usual trapping of a bar but only serves caffeinated beverages.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship timeline

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut has a massive queen-sized retreat in the hill station, Manali. Kangana Ranaut's grand residence is nearly 2000 meters above sea level and has an amazing view of the surrounding hills and vegetation. The actor's grand Master Bedroom includes a Jaipur Rugs carpet, a classic old fashioned armchair, and the house walls are custom made with wood panelling.

Kangana Ranaut's house exudes the feeling of a mountain resort. Yet it feels homey and cosy, as the actor has surrounded herself with family pictures and comfy showpieces. Each room has a fantastic view of the nature surrounding the hilltop and Kangana Ranaut even has her own gym inside the house.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' stirs controversy, director accused of 'backstabbing'

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan lives in a grand seaside house overlooking the sea in Juhu, Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan chose the location for its fantastic breeze and its seaside ambience. Interestingly, the house also has a billiards table, a foosball table, and a vending machine that gives out chocolates. The actor has his own office at home, that is stacked full of his movie scripts and books.

Hrithik Roshan's house also has several interesting quotes spread across its walls. The living room of Hrithik Roshan's house also has a gigantic collage composed of family photos. The apartment has a quaint little family gathering room and artist showpieces can be found around every corner.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt roped in for 'Hindi Medium' director Saket Chaudhary's next social drama