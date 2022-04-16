Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s pictures as a newlywed couple that have been surfacing on the Internet, has left the hearts of the fans to flutter. Post the wedding pictures, Alia treated fans with the inside pictures of the mehendi ceremony. The happy moments from the mehendi show the amount of fun and cherishable memories the entire family created at the pre-wedding festivity.

For the mehendi ceremony, both Alia and Ranbir coordinated in pink outfits as the bride wore a pink lehenga while Ranbir looked dapper in a Sabyasachi pink colour kurta pajama. From special dance performances to Alia’s fun moments with her girl gang, everything just added to the excitement after watching the adorable couple together.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from Mehendi is all love

In one of the pictures, the couple posed romantically as they wrapped their arms around each other. The other showed Alia posing with her gang and Ayan Mukerji. What caught the attention of the fans was Ranbir missing the absence of his late father Rishi Kapoor on the special occasion of his life.

In order to mark his presence, Ranbir was seen dancing in one of the pictures while holding his father’s portrait. The other picture showed him flaunting Alia’s name that he had got written on his hands while posing it with the bride’s face. The other pictures showed the Kapoor clan including Kareena, Karisma, Neetu, Riddhima, and Ranbir as the guests rejoice.

While captioning the pictures, Alia expressed her emotions and wrote how it was not less than something out of a dream. “It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these.”

Meanwhile, the couple, who have been in a relationship for over four years, fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. They tied the knot at Ranbir's residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo even posed in their light-coloured Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits later on, and Ranbir lifting his 'dulhaniya' in front of the media, after the nuptials, was one of the highlights of the day.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt