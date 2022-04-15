Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Mentions 'plot Twist' As She Welcomes Ranbir Kapoor To Family

Wishes are pouring in for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after their much-awaited wedding took place on Thursday. The intimate and strictly-guarded ceremony was attended by only their close ones, and the wait amid the privacy seemed worth it for fans in the end when the dreamy pictures were finally shared.

While the stars of the film industry have been showering love on the newlyweds, the family members of the bride and groom have wished the couple in heartwarming ways. The mothers, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan's posts and of Ranbir's sister Riddhima and his cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor have been receiving a lot of love.

Now, Alia's sister Shaheen too has a sweet note for the star couple. The author, who was one of the people caught by the paparazzi's eyes during her arrival at the events, expressed her delight about her 'favourite people' tying the knot.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt posts a heartwarming wish for wedding and brother-in-law Ranbir Kapoor

Shaheen shared one of the pictures shared by her sister to announce the wedding, where the newlyweds were all smiles looking into the camera, and another where they looked lost in each other's eyes.

She started her note for the couple with the words 'plot twist' and used the infinity emoji. The symbol also looks as '8', which was the favourite number of the couple, and also a part of the traditional bangles worn by the bride for her big day.

Shaheen termed Ranbir and Alia as the 'two favourite people in the world'. Expressing her love for the couple. She stated that the nuptials led to their 'weird, happy little tribe' getting a 'whole lot weirder and happier.'

Earlier, Alia's half-sister, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had posted a photo from the fire during the nuptials and one photo of the couple to write, 'Love conquers all."

Alia's mother Soni Razdan wrote that she 'gained a wonderful son, a lovely warm family' while her 'beautiful baby girl' was always with them. The actor wished 'love, light and happiness' for the couple.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra and many others expressed their good wishes to Ranbir and Alia.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tie the knot

The couple, who have been in a relationship for over four years, fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra. They tied the knot at Ranbir's residence Vastu in Bandra, Mumbai. The duo even posed in their light-coloured Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfits later on, and Ranbir lifting his 'dulhaniya' in front of the media, after the nuptials, was one of the highlights of the day.