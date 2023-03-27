Inside Alia Bhatt's London Trip With Husband Ranbir Kapoor, Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently shared pictures of her time in London. Bhatt celebrated her 30th birthday in the city along with her family and friends. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor also accompanied the actor.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and provided an extensive glimpse into her time in the City of Dreams with her family. In the pictures, the Highway actor can be seen walking with Ranbir Kapoor in one shot. In another, she can be seen enjoying the city's "natural beauty."

Previously, the Darlings actor had celebrated her birthday on March 15 in the city. She was seen celebrating with her mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir Kapoor and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. Alia Bhatt posed with a plate of spaghetti and her birthday cake, which was creamy and garnished with a strawberry.

What’s next for Alia Bhatt?

The actor last made an appearance in Brahmastra, where she was seen alongside actor Ranbir Kapoor. She is slated to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, in which she will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh. Other prominent actors also appearing in the film include Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. The film will release on July 28.

Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She will also appear alongside Bollywood actors Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara. The film will be directed by actor-writer Farhan Akhtar.