Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding In December? Here's Why 2021-end Could Be The Date

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the most popular couples in the film industry, and the buzz surrounding their wedding has been on for the past couple of years. The duo had initially planned to tie the knot last year, but the plans went kaput due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as per the latest buzz, the Bhramastra stars could reportedly be getting married in December this year.

One of the reasons why the couple could be planning their wedding at that time is because they have not kept any professional commitments at that time. 'Raalia', as the netizens have dubbed the couple, kept their date diaries free at the end of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to get married in December?

Ranbir and Alia, as per a report on Deccan Chronicle, have made changes to their professional schedule to accommodate their wedding at that time. As per the report, Ranbir has postponed the shooting of his movie Animal, to be directed by Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, to 2022. Since his movie Shamshera is also releasing in March, the Jagga Jasoos star will be required for the promotions, so he will be busy with it at the start of the year.

Another couple, who did the same was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. At the time of their wedding in December 2017, the star couple had also kept their date diaries free, before they set out for their grand but a private wedding in Italy. The couple, who had never accepted their relationship till then, had also denied that they were getting married at that time. It is, however, expected that the Kapoor family will make an official announcement.

Alia will also be free around that time as she has already completed the shooting of her debut production, Darlings. Her film Jee Le Zara will start only after Farhan Akhtar will complete another of his projects. The only assignment for her will be the promotions of Sanjay Lela Bhansli's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will be released in January.

It was reported at the time of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September that they were doing the recce for a wedding location. However, it is not clear if the trip to Jaipur was only a vacation or also a recce.

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram)