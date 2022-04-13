Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Love In 'Kesariya' Impresses Fans; They Say 'nazar Na Lage'

Quick links:
Image: @Ranbirliciouss_/Twitter
Wednesday morning came with a piece of good news for all Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans as Ayan Mukerji confirmed the duo's wedding with a romantic number from their upcoming movie Brahmastra.
Titled 'Kesariya' the love song features Alia and Ranbir's sizzling chemistry, accentuated by Arijit Singh's vocals. As soon as the snippet of the track surfaced online, the Bollywood couple's fans have been going gaga over it.
Kesariya begins with Ranbir Kapoor embracing Alia Bhatt on a romantic boat ride, soon after the Brahmastra male lead showers flowers on his ladylove as he chases Alia on a narrow street. Meanwhile, the melodious voice of singer Arijit Singh keeps fans hooked on the track. Loaded with picturesque scenes, Kesariya has ended up impressing fans on a whole new level as the celebrated B-town couple's wedding day nears.
Fans of Alia and Ranbir took to social media to hail the love song as the romantic anthem of the year. A user wrote, "Arijit Singh's voice is made to kill any Genre of music it's directly hit to the millions of hearts. I can't believe how can someone sing a song with so high pinched with so ease #Kesariya is about to make place in many hearts very soon (sic)".
Another blessed the couple with a 'Nazar na lage' comment. Check out some more reactions below:
they are just so beautiful im weeping#Brahmastra #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/1rOVpF87Uy— ً (@sarphirimusafir) April 13, 2022
Cannot wait for full version of Kesariya!! They look so sweet and cute together, plus their chemistry 🥺💜#RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #Brahmastra #RanbirAliaWedding pic.twitter.com/64E5NqASqt— Raj kumar 🍀🤞 (@RajSmart981) April 13, 2022
Arijit Singh's voice is made to kill any Genre of music it's directly hit to the millions of hearts❤️..i can't believe how can someone sing a song with so high pinched with so ease #Kesariya is about to make place in many hearts very soon 💯🔥 #Brahmastrapic.twitter.com/Qt2E1JUIFz— Prashant Gosavi (@prashant_rg) April 10, 2022
Still think that this was just a few shots of Ranbir and Alia that Ayan put together...the actual song would be even better in the movie.#Kesariya— Team Guido❤️🎉💥💫 (@Smita09122) April 13, 2022
Although the couple has refrained to comment about their wedding day, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's BFF and Brahmastra director confirmed the news with a heartfelt note. Before their 'sacred journey' of marriage begins, Ayan wished the couple the best of 'energies and blessing' as they embark to achieve a great milestone in their personal lives.
"For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever (sic)," he wrote.
