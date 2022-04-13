Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding: Bhatt Parivaar Arrives Secretly; Avoid Paps; Watch

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other members of Ranbir Kapoor's family were spotted outside arriving to attend the couple's Puja at actor's residence. Just an hour later, even the Bhatt family made an entrance at the venue in a secretive mode. A lavish van carrying Alia Bhatt's family was papped at the gate, however, the curtains of the vehicle were kept shut to avoid the media frenzy.

Bhatt parivaar arrives for Ranbir-Alia's pre-wedding festivities

Just moments after the arrival of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ayan Mukerji, the Bhatt family was seen making their way inside. To maintain privacy, the family members decided to install curtains on all the windows of their swanky car. Check it out here:

The Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma did not fail to bring their ace fashion game into play as they reached RK's residence. Karisma Kapoor took a brief moment to wave back at the paps, meanwhile, Kareena chose to avoid the cameras. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji took a brief moment to pose for the cameras before entering the venue.

On Monday, April 11, a package from the designer brand Sabyasachi was spotted arriving at the Brahmastra actor's residence. Previously, several media reports and news agency ANI suggested that Alia Bhatt is likely to adorn a Sabyasachi lehenga on her special day. Now, this package from the fashion maverick Sabyasachi Mukherjee has added fuel to the ongoing reports. Fans of Alia Bhatt are aware of her love for the design label as she has dazzled in Sabyasachi outfits on numerous occasions, be it promoting her movies or attending big events. However, it is unclear what Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have worn for the Vaastu Puja.

Wednesday morning also came with a piece of good news for all Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans as Ayan Mukerji confirmed the duo's wedding with a romantic number from their upcoming movie Brahmastra. Titled 'Kesariya' the love song features Alia and Ranbir's sizzling chemistry, accentuated by Arijit Singh's vocals. As soon as the snippet of the track surfaced online, the Bollywood couple's fans have been going gaga over it. Take a look at it here:

Image: Instagram/@shaheenb