Not Brahmastra, But THIS Was Supposed To Be Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor’s First Movie

Amid the rising speculations of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding between 13 April to 17 April 2022, while the fans are awaiting more updates on their big day along with the release of Brahmastra, their first film together, it may excite them to learn that Brahmastra was not the first movie in which they were supposed to work together.

It is a well-known fact that Alia Bhatt has been crushing over Ranbir Kapoor before the time she made her debut as an actor in the film, the fans will be delighted to know that they were set to be cast together way before in none other than a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Here's all you need to know about the movie through which they were supposed to mark their debuts in the movie industry.

As per various media reports, in a throwback interview of Ranbir Kapoor, the actor opened up about how Alia Bhatt almost became his co-star in one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. Furthermore, he even mentioned how Sanjay Leela Bhansali decided to make his own Balika Badhu consisting of the 20-year-old Ranbir Kapoor opposite 11-year-old Alia Bhatt. Adding to it, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed how they both even conducted a photoshoot for the project while stating how he had been a fan of Alia Bhatt's acting ever since. Their debut film, however, got shelved with the Wake Up Sid actor making his acting debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. The actor also praised Alia's performance in the film Highway while admitting that she has become a successful actor in the film industry in no time.

This news was later confirmed by Alia Bhatt in another interview and while recalling their photoshoot and the time she met Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, she even revealed how she was shy to put her head on Ranbir’s shoulder for the shoot.

More about Brahmastra

Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is set to feature some of the notable cast members including actors namely Amitabh Bachchan as Prof. Arvind Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva Tripathi, Alia Bhatt as Isha Mishra, Mouni Roy as Damayanti Singhania, Nagarjuna Akkineni as Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist, Dimple Kapadia as Anita Saxena, Divyendu Sharma as Sajan Kumar, Dhruv Sehgal as Uday Chaturvedi, among others. The movie is set to hit the screens on 9 September 2022 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/@ranbir_kapoooor