Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Begin 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Shooting, Share Prep Video

Actor Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who reunited again after Gully Boy for their next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, have started shooting for the same. The film also stars a stellar cast of veteran actors including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. Alia took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets of the film while giving a glimpse of preparations behind starting the shooting of the film.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'

The video shows Alia and Ranveer in their costumes. It also features Manish Malhotra and other crew members. Alia can be seen sporting a red saree along with a nose ring while Ranveer is seen donning an animal print outfit. The video also showed the amount of fun the team had as they rehearsed for their roles, tried out the costumes, and clicked pictures. While captioning the post, Alia wrote, Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK” while Ranveer wrote, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK”

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer’s family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt’s family. Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in 2022. Ranveer also shared a similar video on Instagram and wrote, “Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK.”

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Alia Bhatt has a list of films pending in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi which is based on the life of a brothel house. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Alia also has Brahmastra in her kitty where she will be seen alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. She was recently roped in for Farhan Akhtar’s directorial Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in sports drama 83, Circus and Sooryavanshi.

IMAGE: ALIABHATT/Instagram