Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Set Photos Leaked

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be releasing in cinema halls on July 28. Some pictures and videos from the set have been leaked online. The film wrapped up shooting last year but some clips and images from the time are now doing the rounds on social media that shows the two lead stars in action in front of the camera.

In the videos from the set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia was seen in a red dress as she sat inside a car. The video also featured the text, "Up coming film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani." A fan posted the video on Twitter with the text, “Alia bhatt as rani chatterji. so so beautiful.”

alia bhatt as rani chatterji. so so beautiful 😭 pic.twitter.com/008I5PZYaP — anushka. (@softiealiaa) March 3, 2023

Another video was posted on the social media platform, where Alia was seen filming at the site. In another tweet, she posed with a fan for a selfie.

alia bhatt in kashmir shooting for rrkpk 🤍 pic.twitter.com/qLYwzpmxFC March 3, 2023

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer seen in discussion with Karan Johar

alia bhatt will look her FINEST in ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHANI. pic.twitter.com/rsLpzm81rn — anushka. (@softiealiaa) March 3, 2023

In another video posted on Twitter, both Alia and Ranveer were seen sitting together with director Karan Johar on the set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. They were seen having a discussion regarding the film's scene. In one of the clips, Alia was seen shooting for a song with background dancers. Reportedly, the shoot location for the song was Kashmir.

More on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Karan Johar. It will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. It has changed release dates several times and is finally set to arrive in cinema halls in July.