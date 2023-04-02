Alia Bhatt Ditches Haute Couture, Heels For Naatu Naatu Performance With Rashmika Mandanna

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna performed on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at the NMACC opening night. The video of their performance has gone viral on social media. Before breaking into the hook step, Alia removed her high heels on stage. The Brahmastra actress was also part of the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and grooved to its hugley popular song in front of the Indian and international audience gathered at the NMACC.

Alia was joined by Pushpa star Rashmika and other background dancers. The audience cheered for the two Indian beauties for putting up an electrifying performance. Alia ditched her haute couture and slipped into something more comfortable ahead of her performance.

Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna's NMACC day 2 outfit

Alia Bhatt was styled by Rhea Kapoor for day 2 of NMACC gala. The actress wore a gold and off-white coloured gown with heavy embellishments. She completed her look with a cape and accessorised her ensemble with statement jewellery. Alia kept her hair open and went for bold makeup. Later, she slipped into a comfy white dress.

Rashmika Mandanna's outfit also stood out at NMACC as she made a starry entrance in a black and golden gown. The details of the outfit complemented her entire look. The actress opted for minimal jewellery. For her performance at NMACC, she changed into a sequined saree.

About NMACC Day 2

The day 2 of NMACC was a grand affair as several international and national celebrities came to support Indian art form and culture. The exhibit featured more than 140 India-inspired outfits that narrate the tale of country's impact on fashion from 18th to 21st centuries.