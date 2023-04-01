Rashmika Mandanna Shares Dance Video Of Song She Couldn't Perform To During IPL Gig

The IPL 2023 opening ceremony was a star-studded affair. The host for the evening, Mandira Bedi introduced Arijit Singh and welcomed him on the stage. He entertained the audience at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his chartbuster songs. Later, Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna got the crowd grooving with their dance moves. While the Pushpa actress performed on her hit tracks, she shared a video from her vanity van and revealed the track that could not make it to her list.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmika dropped a dance video with the caption, "Doneee with the performanceeee at IPL and what a blasttt it was. I wanted to perform on this as well today but I couldn’t so here’s a lil gift for all of you who have been asking for it… P.S. My entire IPL journey coming out sooooon." She grooved to her viral song Jimikki Ponnu in the clip.

Doneee with the performanceeee at @IPL and what a blasttt it was 🌸

I wanted to perform on this as well today but I couldn’t so here’s a lil gift for all of you who have been asking for it…🤍

P.S. My entire IPL journey coming out sooooon 😉#ThalapathyVijay Sir @SVC_official pic.twitter.com/c0SZ8Z9moG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 31, 2023

In the video, the Mission Majnu star wore a golden blouse with heavy embellishment and paired it with a blue skirt with golden detailing. The Telugu actress opted for contrasting jewellery and tied her hair in a ponytail. At the IPL opening ceremony, Rashmika performed to her popular songs including Srivalli and Saami Saami from Pushpa. However, the highlight of the show was her performing on the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR and Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sound 🔛@iamRashmika gets the crowd going with an energetic performance 💥



Drop an emoji to describe this special #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony 👇 pic.twitter.com/EY9yVAnSMN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

IPL 2023 opening ceremony performances

Arijit Singh performed on his songs Channa Mereya, Tujhe Kitna Chaahne Lage Hum, and Kesariya from Brahmastra, among others at the IPL opening ceremony. After him, Tamannaah took to the center stage and performed on Oo Antava, Diljit Dosanjh's Lover, and Chogada.

𝘿𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!@tamannaahspeaks sets the stage on 🔥🔥 with her entertaining performance in the #TATAIPL 2023 opening ceremony! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨!



How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings 🎶🎶@arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

IPL returned home after four years and to commemorate the day, Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannaah Bhatia kicked off the new season the tournament. In the first IPL match, Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings by five wickets.