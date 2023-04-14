Alia Bhatt Recalls First Meeting With RRR Maker SS Rajamouli That Left Her 'starstruck'

Director SS Rajamouli was recently named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2023 in the 'Pioneers' category. The magazine reached out to actress Alia Bhatt to pen a note for the RRR filmmaker. Recalling her first meeting with SS Rajamouli, Alia penned, "The first time I met S.S. Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true."

The Darlings actress also opened up on her working experience with SS Rajamouli. Alia said being directed by Rajamouli was like going to school all over again. She said that the filmmaker is aware of his target audience and actually "enjoys the flair and abandon of stories." Alia revealed she refers to the director as the master storyteller as he connects a diversified population, set of preferences, and culture of India.

Alia shares one piece of advice given by SS Rajamouli

Alia Bhatt shared one piece of advice the Baahubali filmmaker shared with her on acting. She shared that Rajamouli advised her to make choices with love. He said, "Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing."

On the work front, Alia is slated to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Other prominent actors appearing in the film include Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi among others. The film will be released on July 28. Bhatt is also set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot this year. She will also appear alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara. The film will be directed by actor-writer Farhan Akhtar.