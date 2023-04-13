Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Sweat It Out Together At The Gym

Yasmin Karachiwala, Pilates and fitness trainer to the celebrities, recently shared a picture in her Instagram stories with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Deepika returned from her trip to Bhutan recently and was spotted working out with her fitness instructor at the gym. The '83 star was joined by Ranveer Singh as they sweated it out together.

Yasmin Karachiwala shares photo with Deep-Veer

Yasmin Karachiwala took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture with Ranveer Singh and Deepika. The Bollywood couple could be seen on either sides of the celebrity trainer as they posed for the photo. Ranveer is sporting his signature beard paired with all-black workout clothes and a matching black cap. He added an eccentric touch with his white-rimmed sunglasses. Deepika too, was dressed in athleisure. She sported black with her hair tied up in a messy top knot. Yasmin stood between the couple wearing a simple black workout shirt paired with neon orange sweatpants.



Ranveer appeared to be the one taking the selfie as he and Yasmin smiled bright at the camera. Deepika struck a pose as she rested her hands on Yasmin's shoulders and pouted for the click. The picture, posted by Yasmin, was accompnied with the caption, "Gymming just got better".

Deepika Padukone back to the gym after trip



Deepika Padukone, known for her commitment to health and fitness, was recently on a trip to Paro, Bhutan. While there, she was photographed with several fans, pictures of which started making the rounds of social media. She made a return to India this week and was seen back at the gym, working out with husband Ranveer, the very next day as Yasmin's photo suggested.

Deepika is currently filming for Nag Ashwin's Project K and Siddharth Anand's Fighter. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's last release at the box office was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. He will next be feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

