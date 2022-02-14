Alia Bhatt Receives Special Valentine's Bouquet & Heartfelt Note; Know More About Sender

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, several celebrities from the film industry are cherishing their love for their loved ones. From Allu Arjun to Kareena Kapoor, many actors are seen celebrating the day with their partners. However, seemingly, Alia Bhatt is believing in Galentine's Day as she received a beautiful gift from none other than her sister Shaheen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a picture of a Valentine's gift she received from her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the photo, a beautiful bouquet of red and white roses could be seen placed n a table before her. The bouquet also had a note that the actor held in her hand. It read, "This seems like as good and cheesy a day as any to say: I'm grateful for you today and every day. Thank you for the role you have played and continue to play in my life. You are deeply loved, (By me, just in case that wasn't clear.) (I mean, I'm sure other people love you but this is sort of my thing.) (You're great. Happy Valentine's Day!)"

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share a very strong bond. The two often shower love on each other on several occasions. Last year, on Shaheen Bhatt's birthday, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor shared an adorable picture with Shaheen and penned a sweet note. She wished her a happy birthday and called her "My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child." "I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weather is not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon," the actor added.

On Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and is helmed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor also has Brahmastra along with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. She will also debut as a producer in her film Darlings.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt