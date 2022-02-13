Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Make Fans Go 'OMG' As New 'Brahmastra' Still Surfaces Online

There is a buzz surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending marriage for some time now. Rumour mills are often abuzz with numerous alleged details surrounding the wedding. Amid their personal life being the talk of the town, the duo will also be seen in a film for the first time together.

The film, Brahmastra, has been in the making for the past couple of years with numerous delays. The movie played a part in their love story, as sparks flew while they were shooting the film.

The makers unveiled an action-packed teaser of the film a few weeks ago. However, the movie has much more, a crucial element being the love story between the lead characters Shiva and Isha. Amid this, a still of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has started doing the rounds. Fans who have been expressing their excitement for the wedding were left bowled over by the glimpse.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's new still from Brahmastra excites fans

In the still from Brahmastra, which was going viral on social media, Ranbir and Alia could be seen lost in each others' eyes. The former has donned a denim shirt, while the latter was dressed in a light orange top as they held hands from either side of a gate.

Netizens got excited with the still as they continued to wait for a teaser or trailer of the characters. They responded to the post with heart and fire emojis. Words like 'OMG', 'Wow', and more dominated the fan comments.

Brahmastra movie plot & cast

Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and is about a man travelling back in time to find the truth about a superior weapon titled 'Brahmastra', derived from the ancient Indian texts.

The film is set to be a trilogy, with the first part about Shiva The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, among others. Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva will be released on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor gives a shoutout to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Gangubai Kathiawadi. Recently, her boyfriend promoted the film by enacting her greeting pose, in front of the paparazzi. The film is releasing on February 25.