Alia Bhatt Returns To India After Gucci Cruise 2024 Show, Keeps It Casual In Airport Look

Alia Bhatt was in attendance at the Gucci Cruise fashion show in Seoul. As the first Indian global ambassador of Gucci, she was seen with singer-actor IU and Dakota Johnson among others. Alia wore a little black dress with structured round cut-outs and silver detailing across the bodice for the fashion show. However, it was her mini transparent bag which caught the maximum attention. Alia also posted about her bag on social media, alongside a witty caption. Now, she is back in Mumbai.

In the pictures from the airport, Alia kept it casual in a gunji with an off-shoulder sweater on top. She wore black leggings and boot, rounding off her simple yer chic look. She also carried a big black handbag. Check out her pictures of Alia from the airport below (Pictures provided by Varinder Chawla).



Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show

Alia Bhatt was at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul in South Korea’s Gyeongbokgung Palace. She posed in front of the palace and shared several pictures from the event. In a set of photos, she could be seen standing in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace. In another, she was seen enjoying pizza during commute. Alia was also clicked alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, K-pop singer IU, and the CEO of Gucci Marco Bizzarri. See Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post on Gucci show here.

Alia Bhatt on the global fashion stage

Alia Bhatt was previously seen at the Met Gala 2023 in a white gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The outfit was stylistically inspired by Chanel. The star also showed off her look on social media, sharing alongside the picture that she wanted to wear an outfit which felt authentic as well as belonged in India. Alia is slated to appear in her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.