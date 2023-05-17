Alia Bhatt Admits Transparent 'bag Was Empty' As She Drops Gucci Cruise 2024 Show Photos

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos from her time at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, held in Seoul, Korea. The actress shared snippets from the high-fashion event, one of which also showed her seated along side K-pop idol IU and Dakota Johnson. Alia notably had a fun response to the internet's conjecture about her vintage transparent Gucci bag being empty. The actress' caption for the series of photos simply read, "Yes the bag was empty @gucci #guccicruise24," followed by a goofy emoji.

This came after part of the internet went wild speculating why Alia would carry a completely empty and transparent bag. The rest of the post was a compilation moments from her time at the Gyeongbokgung Palace from the event celebrating House of Gucci's 25th anniversary in Korea. The final picture in the post shows the actress enjoying a slice of pizza after her appearance for the show.

Alia's luxe Gucci photo dump

The actress' Instagram post featured her seated by the runway. She could be seen in the presence of K-pop idol IU and actress Dakota Johnson. A close up of Alia's look for the night revealed a bejeweled Gucci logo clip right behind her ear. The actress who usually prefers sporting bare skin was seen donning a smoky brown eye with blush pink lips. One of the pictures also showed Alia making the Korean heart gesture with her fingers as she posed in front of the palace. The final photo in Alia's Gucci Cruise photo dump featured the actress relishing a slice of pizza in her commute as she left the location.

Alia Bhatt and Italian fashion brand House of Gucci recently announced their partnership with the former being taken on as a global house ambassador. The Gucci Cruise 2024 show marked the actress' first of many appearances for Gucci. Alia Bhatt is notably the first Indian to become a global house ambassador for luxury giant Gucci.