Alia Bhatt Reveals Her & Ranbir Kapoor's Daughter's Name With Family Pic & Barca Jersey

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, on November 6. Now, weeks after welcoming their baby, the new parents have revealed her name.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Darlings actor shared an adorable family picture. In the photo, Bhatt and Kapoor could be seen holding their baby in their hands and revealed they have named their daughter Raha with a jersey of the football club, FC Barcelona, hanging in the background.

Sharing the photo, the new mom revealed Neetu Kapoor named her and Ranbir's daughter. She also shared the several meanings of Raha and wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL!" "Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," she added.

Several fans and celebrities congratulated the couple and reacted to the post. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you can’t wait," while Ranbir's sister Riddhima Sahni Kapoor dropped red heart and evil eye emojis.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt