Alia Bhatt Reveals What She Enjoys Doing The Most With Daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt recently shed some light on how her daughter, Raha's arrival has changed her life. In an interview with Elle, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress revealed what she enjoys doing the most with her little one. Alia shared that she loves to build a colour-coordinated wardrobe for Raha. The actress also mentioned that she enjoys reading books to her daughter.

"She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books for her as she listens attentively," Alia said.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child with Ranbir Kapoor in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor on making Raha a 'sneakerhead'

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor said that he wants to make his little munchkin a 'sneakerhead'. He further revealed that Raha already has 30 pairs of sneakers that don't fit her. The Brahmastra actor said that he is waiting for "another couple of months" for Raha to wear the sneakers.

When asked about which one of his films he wanted his daughter to watch first, Ranbir said that he wants Raha to watch Jagga Jasoos as it was a kid-friendly film. The actor also shared that he doesn't want his little munchkin to have Alia Bhatt's personality as he can't handle two Alias in the house.

On the work front, Alia is all set to appear in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside her close friend Ranveer Singh. It also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in key roles.