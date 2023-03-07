Alia Bhatt Celebrates First Holi After Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Raha's Birth

Alia Bhatt extended Holi wishes to her fans from the set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on Tuesday (March 7). This is her first Holi after the actress got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April and gave birth to their daughter Raha in November last year.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani.” In the image, the actress was dressed in a pink saree with a lemon green blouse. Her background featured a multi-coloured umbrella.

Check out the post here:

Earlier, some pictures of Alia from the set of the upcoming rom-com were leaked on the Internet. She was seen in a red turtleneck sweater, a red blazer, and a nose ring. In another video, she could be seen practising a dance routine alongside backup dancers against a snowy backdrop.

After Alia's videos from Kashmir set of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani leaked online, her co-star in the film, Ranveer Singh was also spotted shooting for the film. RARKPK is directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

More on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the set of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra: Part 1. They got married in April year. They announced their pregnancy in June and welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Alia announced her daughter's name with an adorable family picture on Instagram.

On the work front, apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will feature in Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut. The action thriller, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It will release on OTT later this year.