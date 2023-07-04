Alia Bhatt Says ‘feel For New Mothers’ As She Talks About Resuming Work Postpartum

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Recently, she engaged in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media. The session took place following the release of the film's trailer, which left fans buzzing with excitement.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter Raha in November 2022.

She returned to work four months after her daughter's birth.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 28.

Alia Bhatt on returning to work after pregnancy

During the AMA session, Alia Bhatt opened up about her experience of juggling motherhood and profession. She shared a photo featuring herself from the last day of the shoot of RARKPK. She said that returning to work as a new mom is never easy with a multitude of emotions and physical changes to navigate. She expressed gratitude to her understanding and supportive team and the film crew who accommodated her needs.

(Alia Bhatt engaged with a fan during Ask Me Anything session | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Adding further, Alia said that she shot for the song Tum Kya Mile merely four months after giving birth to her daughter Raha. The actress' shots were planned according to her nursing schedule.

She revealed that her sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan turned babysitters whenever she was away. Furthermore, the shoot marked Raha's first trip to Kashmir, making it a memorable experience for the entire family.

(A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt | Image:Twitter)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani set for July 28 release

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit theatres on July 28. The makers of the film dropped a trailer earlier today (July 4). The trailer promises to take audiences on a romantic rollercoaster ride. For the film, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be collaborating for the second time. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.