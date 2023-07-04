Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Make A Dramatic Couple

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer dropped today. The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer film has been making buzz ever since its announcement. The trailer showcases a quintessential family drama spectacle.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are reuniting on screen after their 2019 movie Gully Boy.

The film will hit theatres on July 29.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer shows a full filmy family

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer was released on July 4, days before the release of the film. The trailer hints at the plot of the much-anticipated film. In between filmy dialogues, saree-clad Alia Bhatt, and funny one-liners delivering Ranveer Singh sits the quintessential family drama. The trailer also features snippets from the songs like Dhindora and Jhumka.

The trailer opens with an angry Alia yelling at Ranveer's Rocky to let someone else speak for a moment. It then goes on to show Rani as a journalist who falls in love with Rocky, who seems to be lesser educated. The trailer continues to narrate the tale of conflicting families who differ in culture and class. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh find themselves in the centre of their clashing families and find a solution of the same by deciding to spend some months in each other's house, residing with the families. While Singh brings forth his humorous side in the first dialogue promo, Alia seems to be cast in a meaty role.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile continues to top the charts

Before the trailer of the movie was released, the makers dropped the first song, Tum Kya Mile from the family entertainer. Touted as a tribute to Yash Johar, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song as well as the music video starring the lead pair was received positively by the audiences.

(Alia Bhatt revealed that she shot for Tum Kya Mile song only four months after giving birth to her daughter Raha. | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to be a romantic movie that will hit theatres on July 29. The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The movie has been creating a buzz on social media ever since it was announced.