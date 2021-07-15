Alia Bhatt Shares A Beautiful 'sunset' Pic, Fans Guess Ranbir Kapoor As Photographer

Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been sparking dating rumours ever since the time the two started shooting for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Even though the two have been often spotted together on various occasions, however, none of the two have made their relationship official. Recently, Alia took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture that left the fans guessing about the photographer.

Alia Bhatt shares stunning sunset pic, fans guess photographer

The actress shared a picture where she can be seen watching a beautiful orange and blue-coloured sunset amid the hills. Along with the picture, she wrote, "All I need is sunsets & you ... taking my pictures (sic)." Actor Arjun Kapoor was the first one to drop a teasing comment and wrote, “ Iss expensive photographer ko zyada use karna chahiye.” Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, “ Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now.” Apart from her friends, fans of the actress gushed to the comment section while dropping their queries about the photographer. One of the users wrote, “sunsets and Rk I see.” Another user wrote, “Achaaaaa, we know your “YOU” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Is it Ranbir or us?” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Ranbir bhai you nailed it.”

Meanwhile, Alia is now planning to put an international feather in her cap, as she has started looking for opportunities outside the Indian film industry. The Gully Boy actress has taken her first step towards Hollywood as she signed with one of the leading international talent agencies, William Morris Agency (WME). According to Deadline, the Highway actor has signed with William Morris Agency in all areas. On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on screen in Brahmastra. The film, helmed by Ayan Mukherji, is a fantasy epic, told over three parts. Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. She is also eagerly waiting for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has Darlings and RRR in the pipeline. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in Animal and Shamshera.

IMAGE: ALIABHATT/Instagram/PTI

