Alia Bhatt Shares Pictures In Three Summer Looks; Asks Fans To 'spot The Difference'

Alia Bhatt dropped some summer dress inspiration for her fans in a brand new Instagram post. The Bollywood celebrity, who has her own line of sustainable clothing for children, enjoys dropping fashion tips for her followers on the social media platform. In her newest post, she shared three new looks with her fans in three different images and asked her 53 million followers to spot the difference.

The actor chose to wear a yellow dress for her first look and kept her hair open as she took a mirror selfie showing off the summery outfit. In her second look, Alia decided to wear a floral white wrap dress with long sleeves and chose to accessorise it with a pair of hoop earrings. She even picked a straw handbag to complete the look. For her final look, she rocked an A-line dress with patchwork and lace details. She also changed the background to take the last picture and asked her followers to "spot the difference".

Alia Bhatt shows off her summer style

Alia's fans and friends showered her with compliments for the new post. They loved the three looks shown by Alia. One fan wrote, "Omg 3 bombs at a time" and added dancing emojis. Some even called her "Stunning". Fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania loved Alia's bag shown in the pictures. Some tried to guess the differences but failed. One fan said that the pictures looked the same. Alia's pictures gained a lot of attention as they received more than 711,000 likes within two hours.

On the professional front, Alia will be featuring in three movies. She will be seen in the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is currently in the filming stage. The movie is a biopic of Gangubai Kothewali who resided in Mumbai's Kamathipura. Other than this, Alia will also feature in SS Rajamouli's RRR next to NTR Jr and Ram Charan. In the movie, she will be playing the role of Sita. It will mark Alia's debut in the Tollywood industry. Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerjee's Brahmastra trilogy. The movie will feature Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor along with Bhatt in pivotal roles.

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

