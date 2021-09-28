Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Picture With Ranbir Kapoor In Romantic Birthday Post; See

Making her love for Ranbir Kapoor Instagram official, Alia Bhatt shared a doting wish for the actor on his 39th birthday. Rumoured to be dating since 2018, the duo neither confirmed nor denied their relationship officially. As a flurry of wishes poured in on the occasion of Ranbir's birthday, Alia's post has caught the eyes of the netizens as they believe that the duo has made their official debut on the social media platform.

Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'My life'

The 28-year-old took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture with Ranbir Kapoor to wish him on his 39th birthday on September 28. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir cuddled up while basking in the setting sun over. Wishing the actor, Alia wrote, ''happy birthday my life 💗♾✨''.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt along with designer Manish Malhotra, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor and more could not help but swoon over the couple as they filled the comment section with heart emojis. Several fans expressed their happiness after being treated with pictures of the actors together as one user wrote, ''This is beyond imagination that you posted couple pic.''

More on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

While this is the first time that the fans are being treated with an official couple picture from Alia Bhatt, there are several pictures of the rumoured couple uploaded by veteran actor and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor on various occasions giving a glimpse into their relationship. To wish her son on his 39th birthday, Neetu shared a throwback picture of Alia Bhatt celebrating with the Kapoor family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen starring in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama titled Brahmāstra. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in significant roles.

Image:@ranbirkapoor