Ever since actor Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah starrer Darlings premiered on giant streamer Netflix, fans have been showering their love upon the film. The film which was released on August 5, tells the story of a woman who takes revenge on her abusive husband. Apart from Bhatt and Shah, the film also stars Vijay Varma in the lead.

Soon within just a few days from the premiere, the film started to record good numbers and perform well on the OTT platform. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, the movie has been trending in the top 10 films list. It has the highest opening for a non-English original Indian film with more than 10 million viewing hours. For Bhatt, who is also the film's co-producer, the movie offered a chance to tackle the issue of domestic violence head-on.

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings creates a new record

Overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation that has come across the film in just a few days, the director Jasmeet K Reen expressed immense gratitude to all the viewers. Talking about the appreciation that Darlings have received, Jasmeet said in a statement that it was "heartwarming" to see such a reception. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt also confessed her feelings about the script in a statement to The Indian Express and revealed how she wanted to do justice to the film as an actor and producer.

“As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be involved—not just as an actor, but also in a bigger way—in bringing these different stories to the audience,” the Raazi actor said. She added, “I am overjoyed by the overwhelmingly good response to my debut production and I can’t wait to watch the marvels this movie will continue to perform. It’s incredible to see that the film has a global audience with Netflix and with it trending in the top 10 in 16 countries across the globe just in the opening week is incredible!”

Darlings are also Alia Bhatt’s debut production venture under her banner Eternal Sunshine, in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment.

Image: Instagram/@jasmeet_k_reen