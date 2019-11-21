Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi To Have More Opulent Sets Than Padmaavat, Ram Leela

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin the shooting of her next film Gangubai Kathiawadi , directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This big-budget film will be as grand and royal as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last film Padmaavat. Padmaavat starred actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles and had won accolades for the magnanimity of the sets as well as the costumes.

Read | Alia Bhatt Receives Immense Love From Fans For Her YouTube Channel

According to reports, Alia Bhatt's first film with the director has larger than life sets , the attention to minute detailing has left Alia Bhatt awestruck and speechless. The intricate set design and the richness in every frame are expected to be way more than what Padmaavat and Ram Leela had.

Read | Alia Bhatt's Role In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Be Whitewashed?

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a novel by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The plot revolves around a girl who was forced into prostitution at a very young age but turns out to be a rebel. She ends up joining hands with the underworld and eventually becomes one of the most influential women in India.

Read | Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who Is Alia Bhatt Portraying In The Film?

The project, titled Gangubai Kathiawadi, is set to release in theaters on September 11, 2020. The production of the film will begin in December this year and the actor is fully geared up with the preparation of the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not only be directing the film but also co-producing it. The film will also have actor Ajay Devgn in a special role. The actor will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost two decades. They had last collaborated for 1999 blockbuster film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also featured actors Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with him in the lead roles. Although, nothing has been confirmed about his special appearance in the film yet.

What's next for Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

After the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his most ambitious magnum opus, Baiju Bawra, a revenge story of a maverick maestro. The musical saga will light up the screens on Diwali 2021. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's official Twitter handle made the announcement a few weeks ago on Diwali.

Take a look at his tweet:

Read | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Upcoming Projects; Gangubai To Baiju Bawra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.