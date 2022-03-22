Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' OTT Release Date Delayed? Everything We Know So Far

Actor Alia Bhatt's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi has been receiving rave reviews despite facing tough competition at the box office. The film that had hit the screens on February 25, has become one of the major reasons for the increasing footfalls at the theatres.

However, giant streaming platform Netflix, which was scheduled to stream the film online, has been requested to delay the streaming plans. While the time gap between the theatre and OTT release of a film has been a major topic of discussion, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, the gap has widened.

Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release delayd?

This came after Gangubai Kathiawadi is showing massive growth at the box office with every passing day. Apparently, the makers have made a special request to Netflix who had scheduled to stream Gangubai Kathiawadi a month after its theatrical release. The makers requested to postpone their streaming plans by at least a month, to allow the film to grow in the cinemas. Gangubai Kathiawadi will now stream on Netflix from the last week of April on Netflix.

The film has reportedly touched Rs 120 crore mark in India and is now eyeing to go past the figures of another of her hits, Raazi. Gangubai Kathiawadi, as per a report on Sacnilk, earned around Rs 2 crore on March 14, according to the early estimates. With the latest collections, the total collections of the movie stand at around Rs 120.08 crore. The tally was aided by close to Rs 70 crore coming in the first week, and over Rs 35 crore in the second week.

On the third weekend, it added over Rs 12 crore, with collections ranging from Rs 2.50 crore on Friday to Rs 4.50 to Rs 5.50 crore over the next two days of the weekend. With Alia in the titular role of a brothel, house runner has been receiving smashing reviews, with people pouring their love for the amazing storyline and the aspect of a brothel house which is subtly depicted in the film.



IMAGE: Twitter/Taran_Adarsh/Pixabay