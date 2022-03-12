'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt Starrer Set For OTT Release After 8-week Run In Theatres

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has eased a little bit, several major production houses have been announcing the release date of the long-pending films. After Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi hit the screens first, another film to follow the footsteps was Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in collections and it is now set to release on OTT.

Alia in the titular role of a brothel house runner has been receiving smashing reviews, with people pouring their love for the amazing storyline and the aspect of a brothel house which is subtly depicted in the film. After releasing in cinemas on February 25, the film has been breaking all box office records despite tough competition.

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi to stream online

The film continued to grow with each passing day and it has already crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark. Recently, it was reported that Gangubai Kathiawadi, will premiere on Netflix after 8 weeks instead of the four-week rule that’s being followed in the pandemic.

When contacted, Jayantilal Gada, one of the producers and distributors of the film, confirmed to Bollywood Hungama that the film would indeed release on Netflix after 8 weeks of successful theatrical run.

The leading Bollywood portal asked the film distributor whether the decision to push the OTT window from 4 weeks to 8 weeks was taken post its release in cinemas. He clarified and revealed that the film was always meant to premiere on OTT after 8 weeks of theatrical release.

In the pre-pandemic era, it was mandatory that a film should be released on a digital platform after it had completed 8 weeks in cinemas. And now, in the post-pandemic era, national multiplexes have agreed to let films arrive on streaming platforms within four weeks.

Some producers, however, have demanded that their film should be allowed to premiere within two weeks on OTT as that would help them get more revenue. The first film in this category was Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii (2021) which was released on the streaming platform Netflix after just two weeks of its release, due to which major multiplex chains boycotted it.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt