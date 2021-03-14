Alia Bhatt Turns Bridesmaid For Her Best Friend Rhea Khurana's Wedding, Watch Videos

Alia Bhatt was in Jaipur to attend her best friend Rhea Khurana's wedding and the actor, along with her friends totally nailed the sangeet performance. In the videos going viral on social media, Alia can be seen dancing on Badshah's song Genda Phool and later to Tesher's Jalebi Baby.

Alia also took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the ceremony with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia Bhatt on Thursday said she has tested negative for COVID-19 and has resumed work after consulting with her doctors.



Speculation was rife about Bhatt being diagnosed with COVID-19 after her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with Bhatt, tested positive for the novel coronavirus early this week. Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to thank her well-wishers and inform them she was under isolation for some time.

I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all! #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHaiZaroori, she wrote.

The actor urged people to maintain social distancing and wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the work front, Bhatt is awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Bhansali and director Ayan Mukerji's three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. She will also be seen in director S S Rajamouli's upcoming Telugu period action drama "Rise Roar Revolt" ("RRR"). The actor recently announced that she will star and co-produce Darlings, which is backed by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhatt's banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

(With PTI inputs)