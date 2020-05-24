Alia Bhatt Vs Radhika Madan: Who Styled The Pink Gown Better?

Every now and then celebrities are spotted in similarly styled outfits. At times like these, fans often compare the actor's style games and pick sides. Actors Alia Bhatt and Radhika Madan were also spotted wearing a similar pink gown for different events. Take a look at how both the actors styled their outfits and pulled off the look.

Who wore the dress better - Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt dressed up in a pretty pink coloured gown for an award function. With a tube-fit, the gown had lovely pleats around the bust and the full-sized dress was styled with a ball-gown fit. With no accessories, the actor went minimal with her makeup and styled it with an orange lip shade. As for her hairstyle, the actor chose to leave them open and flaunted her waves with a slick bak bush. Alia Bhatt's dress was designed by Sachin and Babi.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan dressed up in a pretty pink coloured gown an award function in 2020. The dress had a plain tube-fit styling. With a ball-gown fit, the full-sized dress had a thigh-high slit on one side. She captioned the post, "When its chilly outside but style naam ki bhi koi cheez hoti hai. Nykaa Femina beauty awards. #heroinehaiaap" [sic]

With no accessories, the actor went nude with her make-up. As for her hairstyle, Radhika chose to flaunt her waves and tied them up in a messy ponytail. The actor was styled by Sanjana Batra for the event and topped the look with a pair of hot pink heels.

On the work front, Radhika Madan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Dimple Kapadia. She is set to essay the character of Imayat Khan in the Kunal Deshmukh directorial Shiddat. As per reports, the actor has also been signed for Go Goa Gone 2 and will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

As for Alia Bhatt, she was last seen in Kalank and Gully Boy in 2019. As for 2020, she will be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Sadak 2. The actor is also set to star with beau Ranbir Kapoor in Bhrahmastra and will essay the role of Tara Bajwa. She will also be seen in the South Indian film RRR and the periodic drama Takht.

