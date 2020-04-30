Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Alia Bhatt Consoles An Emotional Neetu; Ranbir Stands Still

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. Kapoor died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai on Thursday at 8.45 am at the age of 67.

His body was brought to the crematorium in an ambulance at around 3.45 pm directly from the hospital amid tight police security due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the inside pictures from the funeral, Alia Bhatt can be seen sobbing and consoling an emotional Neetu Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's sister Rima Jain also is seen holding Neetu.

Ranbir Kapoor meanwhile performed the final rites and stood still looking at his father's mortal remains.

Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni could not be there at the funeral as she is traveling from Delhi and will reach Mumbai at 6 PM.

Family members including Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan, Rima Jain, and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.

Keeping in mind the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown rules laid by the government, family members and friends present at the crematorium were seen wearing gloves and masks.

Rishi Kapoor's death: Abhishek Bachchan and other family friends arrive at the funeral

Official message from Rishi Kapoor's family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

(PTI inputs)

