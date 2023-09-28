Alia Bhatt Wishes Ranbir Kapoor On Birthday With Unseen Photos From Their Wedding

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a series of throwback pictures and accompanied it with a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra actor turned 41 today (September 28). Along with posting the sweet wish, the Raazi actress also confirmed that the Animal actor, who does not have a public social media account, uses a ‘secret account’ on Instagram.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in April 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

Ranbir Kapoor will next feature in Animal, set to release on December 1.

Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor makes everything ‘magical’

Taking to her social media on September 28, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. The post featured several unseen photos of the couple, including moments from their wedding. The actress shared an unseen monochrome snap of Ranbir from their wedding day. She also posted a similar picture of them from their pre-wedding festivities.

Alia also shared a photo of herself in front of a huge number ‘8’ display. It is Ranbir's lucky number. The actress also shared candid photos of the lovebirds from their recent holiday in the US. Along with the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place.. as you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me .. 😬😬 all I’d like to say is..”

Alia Bhatt - Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

(Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in 2022 | Image: Soni Razdan/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir were in a relationship long before they tied the knot on April 14, last year. Though the actors kept their relationship under wraps initially, they were often spotted together in public outings. In April 2022, they tied the knot in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends at Ranbir's home Vastu.

In attendance were Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Raha in November 2022.