Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Set Couple Goals In Dubai With Coordinated Black Ensembles

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who were spotted at Mumbai airport a few days ago, have jetted off to Dubai for a vacation. According to the paps, their daughter Raha has also accompanied them. And now a picture of them from their date night is going viral on the internet.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first wedding anniversary on April 14.

It is the couple's second vacation this year after celebrating Alia's 30th birthday in London.

The couple welcomed their daughter last year in November.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Dubai date draws attention

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently made heads turn as they stepped out for a date in Dubai, donning colour-coordinated ensembles. A viral picture captured the couple happily posing with a fan at a restaurant, adding to the excitement. Ranbir opted for a sleek black shirt paired with matching pants and shoes, while Alia looked elegant in a black maxi dress. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings, golden bangles, and a ring, sporting a natural, no-makeup look with her hair flowing freely.

(Ranbir and Alia in a viral image | Image: Aliaxsweetie/Instagram)

Notably, Ranbir, who had been sporting a full beard for an upcoming film, surprised fans with his clean-shaven look in the photo. As soon as the image was shared, fans flooded the comment section, expressing their admiration. One fan dubbed them a "Power couple," while another gushed about Alia's beauty, stating that they make an incredibly beautiful pair. The couple's stylish appearance and the fan's enthusiastic response only added to the buzz surrounding them.

Sporting the co-ord set trend

Alia and Ranbir were snapped at the airport in co-ord sets. Alia wore an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers and a sling bag. Ranbir's OOTD was an all-white ensemble with matching sneakers and a black sling bag. Both added matching sunglasses to accentuate their look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The movie will release on July 28. Also, she has Heart Of Stone, her Hollywood debut film, lined up to release on the OTT platform. The movie will release on the same day as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.