Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Feature This Gully Boy Actor

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to have this Gully Boy actor and has also shared the screen space with her in the highly acclaimed movie. The former Gully Boy actor is reported to be Vijay Raaz. It has been reported by a leading entertainment website that the actor was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. When asked, he reportedly stated that he plays a small part in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt had previously revealed that she will be starring the movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official Twitter account of Bhansali productions had also tweeted about the movie. It has been reported that this is the first time that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be collaborating with Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Movies. A source reportedly told news agency PTI that Vijay Raaz’s role is a special appearance and not a full-fledged role. The source also added that an official statement in regards to Vijay Raaz’s role in the movie will soon be made.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie- Gangubai Kathiawadi revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali. According to the book Queens of Mumbai written by ace journalist Hussain Zaidi, Gangubai Kothewali is considered to be the matriarch of Kamathipura in Mumbai. She was a powerful woman in the 60s, who owned many brothels and also peddled drugs and gave orders for murders. She was also known as the 'Madam of Kamathipura' for her connections with the underworld. Gangubai is known for the efforts she took to improve the living conditions in Kamathipura. It is rumoured that she even met Jawahar Lal Nehru and spoke to him about the problems of the sex workers. Gangubai is one of the most remembered women in the history of Mumbai. Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

