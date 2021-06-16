Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Turns 93; Neetu Singh, Neena Gupta Send Warm Wishes

Alia Bhatt's grandfather turns 93 today, June 16. The actor's mother took to her Instagram account to share a picture of him and penned a heartfelt note. In the picture, Alia Bhatt's grandfather is seen posing in a garden with a bungalow in the background. Soni Razdan addressed him as the 'best storyteller to his children". She narrated an incident where she shared how her father used to make up stories and tell them. Several celebs like Neetu Kapoor and Neena Gupta also penned birthday wishes for Alia Bhatt's grandfather.

Soni Razdan listed her father's qualities as she appreciated him on her birthday. She wrote, "a prolific badminton and snooker player in the olden days; a good bridge player and now an avid golfer ( yes he still plays) apart from being an architect who still practices ! ... (designed Chitrakoot and Woodlands) the list is endless and so is his boundless energy, enthusiasm, and ability to tell the most hilarious jokes with full character renditions." She added that many of the talents they possess come from him. At the end of her caption, she wrote, "Happy Birthday darling daddy. You make us all proud".

Fans in a huge number sent in wishes for Alia Bhatt's grandfather. Soni Razdan's sister Tina also took to the comment section to wish her father. She wrote, "Our daddy is the best daddy in the world". Actor Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Rasika Duggal also send in birthday wishes for him. Rasika Duggal wrote, "Oh yay ! Happy Birthday uncle ! I remember you telling us about him".

A sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt is an avid social media user and loves to update her fans with her daily whereabouts. In the recent past, Alia Bhatt took a trip to the beach and recreated some childhood pictures. The actor shared a then and now picture in which the first picture is of Alia enjoying a picnic by the beach dressed in a yellow co-ord set with a floral hat and the next picture shows toddler Alia wearing a blue printed frock with the beach in the background. In another post, Alia Bhatt posted a childhood picture of her enjoying the swimming pool. She also added a video of her in the same post as she played in the water at the beach.

Source: Alia Bhatt/ Soni Razdan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.