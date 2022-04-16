Alia Bhatt's 'Heart Of Stone' Co-star Gal Gadot Extends Wishes To Her And Ranbir Kapoor

Popular Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been the talk of the town ever since they tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony in the midst of their family and close friends. Alia recently shared their gorgeous wedding pictures online and made it official that the duo had gotten married and recently also shared glimpses from their Mehendi ceremony. Several fans and celebrities from the film industry congratulated the duo, including Alia's soon-to-be Hollywood debut co-star, Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot extends wishes to newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, where she was surrounded by friends and family, and of course, her now-husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The dreamy pictures saw the duo looking stunning in matching traditional outfits as they seemed to be having the time of their lives. Gal Gadot took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the newlyweds on their big day as she added a red heart emoticon as well. Other actors who poured in wishes for the happy duo included Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu and many more.

As Alia shared pictures from the Mehendi, she mentioned it felt like it was 'out of a dream'. She donned a Manish Malhotra lehenga, while her groom opted for a red Sabyasachi kurta. Ranbir got Alia's name written on his palm in henna during the Mehendi ceremony and also included the infinity sign, which is featured in Alia's intricate Mehendi design as well. The pictures also Ranbir shaking a leg with his mom Neetu Kapoor and honouring his dad Rishi Kapoor by including a picture of him in the festivities in a special way.

Alia Bhatt Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot

Alia is all set to step into the Hollywood film industry with Netflix's Heart Of Stone, in which she will share the screen with the Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The film is touted to be a spy thriller and will be helmed by Tom Harper. Gadot has already begun shooting for the film and often shared glimpses from her time on set. Fans now can't wait to see the duo join hands in the upcoming spy thriller.

Image: Instagram/@gal_gadot, @aliaabhatt