Alia Bhatt's Maiden Production 'Darlings' To Arrive On Netflix; Cast Shares Quirky Video

Alia Bhatt is known for her versatile acting skills and has proved her acting mettle ever since she made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year. Over the years, the actor has added various feathers to her career cap, including opening her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. As the actor will debut as a producer with her upcoming film Darlings, she is now collaborating with the OTT giant Netflix to distribute the film.

Alia Bhatt, along with her production house, recently announced that her upcoming film Darlings will debut on the streaming platform Netflix. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a funny and quirky video featuring the cast of Darlings. In the video, the film's cast, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Matthew, along with Alia Bhatt could be seen dodging questions about the film's OTT release. While Alia pretended to be unable to listen to her caller, Shefali Shah raised her song's volume to not answer the question. Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Hey, darlings. I want to tell you something big but the network is not good here. Hello..hello?" She also added the hashtag "DarlingsOnNetflix" to confirm the news.

On the other hand, Netflix India shared the same video and penned, "IS DARLINGS COMING TO NETFLIX?? If you ask Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew, you might not get an answer."

More about Darlings

Darlings will mark Alia Bhatt's maiden production as she is jointly bankrolling the film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions with Red Chillies Entertainment. The makers of the film began its shoot on July 3, 2021. Sharing some monochrome pictures from the film's set, Alia Bhatt wrote, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor)."

She further penned, "I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care." "P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)," the actor added.

Image: Instagram/@shefalishahofficial