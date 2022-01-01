Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most favourite Bollywood couples of all time. Their loved-up pictures and mushy Instagram posts always win the hearts of millions. On the occasion of New Year's eve, Alia Bhatt gave a perfect treat to her fans to end the year and begin a new one. She shared some happy moments from her and Ranbir's New Year's getaway and left fans drooling over their vacation.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures from her and Ranbir's new year getaway a few hours before midnight on December 31, 2021. The first picture saw a cute-looking Alia smiling at the camera. The next one had Ranbir Kapoor dressed up in a warm jacket and a beanie cap as he drank something from a silver glass. The next three photos were of some wild animals, a lion, a giraffe and a few lionesses.

The last picture was of a dreamy sunset that painted the sky in different shades of yellow. Sharing the happy pictures, the RRR star wrote, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy." She further wished her fans and penned, "stay safe… smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year."

Ranbir Kapoor's mom, Neetu Kapoor, reacted to the post with some red heart emojis. Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, also commented and wrote, "Wise words my darling." Arjun Kapoor, who is known for his hilarious comments, called the couple "Nadaan Parindeys.' Zoie Akhtar found Alia Ranbir New Year photos nice. Here are the glimpses of the couple's vacation.

Alia and Ranbir also celebrated New Year with their family. The pictures were shared by Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram handle. Have a look:

Image: Instagram/ @RiddhimaKapoorsahniofficial

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's movie

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to share the screen space for the first time in the upcoming film Brahmastra. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is one of the most awaited films of the couple, which will hit the screens on September 9, 2022. The movie is touted to be a mythological superhero film and also has legendary stars Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni playing pivotal roles.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his film Shamshera. He also has Animal in his kitty. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is set to make her South debut in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor will also make her production debut in Darlings.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt