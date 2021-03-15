Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' Look To FIR Against Gauahar Khan: Catch Up On Latest Entertainment News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Alia Bhatt's RRR look to FIR filed against Gauahar Khan for flouting COVID-19 rules after testing positive, many events made headlines on March 15, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Alia Bhatt's RRR look revealed

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to unveil her look from her upcoming period drama film RRR. She is seen wearing a green saree and a red puff-sleeved blouse in the picture. Her look is accessorised with minimal jewellery she is wearing a pair of earrings and a simple maang tika only. Diyas are lit all around her.

FIR filed against Gauahar Khan

Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan was booked by the BMC after she was found to be violating COVID-19 rules despite testing positive for the virus. She was seen roaming in public places and also allegedly took part in a shoot. Reportedly, she also refused to participate with the authorities when they came to her house put a home quarantine stamp on her.

Taylor Swift and Beyonce at Grammys break records

Taylor Swift's album Folklore won the Album Of The Year Award making her the first woman to have won it three times in the same category. Ringo Starr presented her with the awards. Beyonce made history by bagging 28 Grammys and took over Allison Krauss who won 27. She won four Grammys last night namely Best R&B performance for Black Parade and Best Music Video for BROWN SKIN GIRL and two more that she shared with Meghan Thee Stallion for their song Savage.

Billie Eilish wins Record Of The Year at The Grammys, dedicates it to Meghan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish won the Grammys for her song Everything I Wanted which was made in collaboration with her brother Finneas. In her acceptance speech, she said that she was surprised at her back-to-back win in the same category. She also said that Meghan Thee Stallion deserved it for her song Savage.

Zack Snyder's Justice League's new trailer released

Ahead of the digital release of the film, the makers of Justice League have released a new trailer of the movie. It begins with the villains of the film Darkseid and Steppenwolf. Aquaman and Wonder Woman also sense that an enemy is coming.

Image courtesy- @aliabhatt and @gauaharkhan Instagram